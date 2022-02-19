Employers may face ‘flurry of grievances’ as mask rules end

Employers would find it very difficult to force employees to wear masks after the rule change. Stock image

Employers face a “flurry of grievances” from workers who may feel unsafe when mandatory mask wearing ends later this month, legal experts are warning.

Some staff – particularly those at “high risk” – are expected to produce medical certs in a bid to work remotely for longer when the rules are relaxed.

The Taoiseach has confirmed that mandatory mask wearing will end in shops, pubs, schools and public transport on February 28.

Masks will still be advised in health care facilities and on public transport.

“We know from the experience of the initial introduction back to the workplace last September that some people will be anxious about returning to public spaces and places – including the workplace,” said Deirdre Malone, associate partner and head of employment law at EY Law Ireland.

“It is possible that the lifting of a legal mandate to wear face coverings, particularly for those in vulnerable categories, or those living with vulnerable people, may result in some employees providing medical certificates to state that they are unfit to work in the office, but fit to work.

“Employers will need to engage with employees and their occupational health physicians to understand the risk posed to employees.”

She thinks there will be an “immediate flurry of grievances” from employees who “don’t want to sit less than two metres from someone not wearing a mask”, although it is likely to be temporary.

“Employers will be ahead of that and will want to provide some level of comfort to staff that their safety is paramount,” she said.

“Many have set out a roadmap with the use of masks at this stage, including for walking around the office.”

Partner at employment law firm Lewis Silkin Ireland, Síobhra Rush, said there is likely to be an increase in employees who say they are too anxious to come in to work and asking to work remotely.

She said employers would find it very difficult to force employees to wear masks after the rule change.

“They would have to have a very strong risk assessment, and they would have to justify why all other measures wouldn’t work and masks would be required,” she said.

“If the government is not saying its mandatory, it will be difficult for either side, employer or employee to say it should be.”

She said employers can issue guidance but disciplining staff is unlikely.

Unions for retail and transport workers have expressed concern about workers’ safety and the effect on the health system when the compulsory mask wearing rules end.

General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said removing masks in congregated settings with poor ventilation, such as public transport, could have a detrimental impact.

A National Transport Authority spokesperson said it and public transport operators would implement the government decision in relation to mandatory mask wearing.