Employers demand new supports in budget if €1.40-an-hour hike in national minimum wage is adopted

Employers have called for budget supports for firms that would struggle with a proposed €1.40-an-hour hike in the national minimum wage.

The Low Pay Commission has recommended a 12pc increase in the €11.30 hourly rate that would push it up to €12.70.

A significant increase was recommended to achieve a government target to ensure the minimum wage equals 60pc of median earnings by 2026.

The minimum wage will then be replaced by a new “living wage”.

Ibec said it accepts the Government’s decision to introduce a living wage.

“Businesses will now need competitiveness and transition supports if they are to viably implement these changes and supports will need to begin in Budget 2024,” Ibec said in a statement.

It said incremental changes in the national minimum wage over the next four years will be substantial to bring it closer to the target living wage at 60pc of the median wage.

The group said the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has estimated that 60pc of median earnings would have equated to approximately €13.10 per hour last year.

It said by 2026, it would amount to around €15 per hour.

“For some sectors, with low pensions coverage and high living wage levels, these costs may be significantly higher with costs by 2026 and 2030 respectively adding 13pc and 17pc to the wage bill in the experience economy and between 7pc and 12pc by 2026 and 2030 in sectors such as retail, wholesale and administrative activities,” it said.

“With the reported increase in the national minimum wage being four times the Government’s forecast for the inflation in 2024, the changes also increase the risk of a more embedded inflationary dynamic in the economy.”

Maeve McElwee, executive director of employer relations at Ibec, said the Government must deliver a comprehensive support programme for companies that will struggle with the introduction of the living wage.

She said the new pay rate should be phased in to avoid shocks to any industry and promote sustainable employment.

These supports should include increasing the top-rate employer PRSI threshold above the new living wage annually, she said.

She said a temporary PRSI employer credit applying to lower earning workers should be introduced.

“We have engaged with ministers, with the Low Pay Commission, with the civil service and across the political spectrum in recent months to raise the cost implications of these changes and to ensure the recommended cost supports are put in place in Budget 2024,” she said.

