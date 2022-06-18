Employers come out on top in majority of unfair dismissal cases

Most workers lose when they take an unfair dismissal case against their employer – but compensation for those who win can reach levels over €300,000.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment says the success rate for those making complaints at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) is just over 40pc, according to the latest available figures.

A spokesperson said the portion for those taking unfair dismissal claims is similar.

The average award was €5,117 based on a report published in 2020, with the single highest award of €117,814 made in a gender discrimination complaint.

However, a sales executive was awarded €329,199 last month in what is believed to have been a record amount after being sacked without a formal warning following bullying allegations.

“Right now, a majority of unfair dismissal claims are won by employers and that proportion of wins is multiplied if it is a constructive dismissal claim,” explains employment law solicitor Barry Crushell, who is working on a PhD on the Unfair Dismissals Act.

“Where an employee has resigned, there is a very small chance they will bring a successful claim. They need to exhaust internal grievance procedures, which a lot of employees don’t do.

“My own studies are showing in general the employer tends to win. This is generally contrary to a prevailing perception that the process is overly employee-friendly.”

However, he believes most complaints are settled before adjudication, so many workers still walk away from the process with lump sums.

“Certainly, in my experience, eight-out-of-ten complaints are settled before adjudication and the remaining two that might be processed have a 50:50 chance of success,” Mr Crushell says.

“If an employer does not show a willingness to settle, they usually have a strong defence to mount.”

He says he is not seeing a significant reduction in the number of claims being filed, but the potential value is increasing and the appetite of parties to settle is higher.

“In light of the Zalewski decision, unless there are compelling reasons otherwise, the anonymisation of parties is not automatic.”

He is referring to a Supreme Court decision that means most WRC hearings are now open to the public.

“Therefore, individuals on both sides are more aware of the reputational consequences,” he says.

“In many instances, employers are willing to settle for purely reputational purposes.

“Candidates for jobs are mindful of the reputation of future companies.

"A newsworthy or salacious story about an employee being treated badly may raise concerns.”

He says employees are also fearful of a negative backlash in terms of their future employment prospects.

“I’m typically asked if they apply for a job, ‘Will that employer be aware I brought a case? Certain employees, particularly with unique sounding names, are more concerned about the consequences.”

Employment law solicitor Richard Grogan estimates that 75pc of claims are successful if settlements were included.

He said those that are unsuccessful, typically do not have representation at a hearing.

Mr Grogan said unfair dismissal cases are most often about “pure unadulterated procedures”.

“Lawyers will ask if you had a note advising you about a disciplinary hearing or your right to be represented by a fellow employee or union official,” he says. “If they followed all the procedures, then the question is could a reasonable employer have reasonably decided to dismiss, like if a fellow took a 20 cent pen out of reception home and was accused of stealing.

“In setting compensation, the adjudication officer will take into account; did this person fire a brick through the MD’s car window in a rage over something or other and contribute to their dismissal.”

The maximum award is two years’ pay, but if you were dismissed for making a protected disclosure, the limit is five years’ pay.

Typically, compensation represents the actual loss of earnings before a worker got another job, no matter how badly they were treated.

This could translate into just a few weeks’ salary.

The number of total complaints made under all employment legislation fell from 14,004 in 2016 to 12,014 last year – with the highest level in that period in 2019 when there were 20,939 complaints.

From January to the end of April this year, the WRC has received 4,657 complaints.

Of these, 24pc relate to pay issues, 18pc to discrimination and equality and 11pc to unfair dismissal. The remainder relate to working time, terms and conditions of employment, trade disputes and redundancy.

Last year, complaints in relation to pay were also most prevalent and made up a quarter of cases.

This was followed by unfair dismissal complaints at 14pc and discrimination and equality complaints at 13pc.

A department spokesperson noted that not all unfair dismissal awards contain a monetary amount.

This is because the adjudication officer may order that a worker is re-engaged in their old job.

He said the WRC does not track data on settlements “as this is a matter between the parties themselves”.

Almost all hearings over the last two years have been carried out remotely.

It could be as along as a year before hearings will be offered in relation to cases submitted before this year.

“At present, following the disruption to hearings occasioned by Covid-19, the WRC is in a position to offer hearings in respect of, or dispose of, all cases submitted prior to 2022 by the end of 2022, where parties are in a position to proceed,” the spokesperson said.

He said the WRC anticipates that cases submitted during this year will be offered a hearing within 10 months of submission.

He added that some may be earlier “depending on the availability of parties and the nature of the complaint”.