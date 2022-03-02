Employees may have to wait almost a year for remote working decision

Workers may have to wait up to a year for clarity on whether they can work remotely under proposed laws, a committee heard today.

Although remote working was credited for bringing big benefits to those who get up at “stupid o’clock” to commute or travel to creches, union representatives described draft legislation on the issue as “useless”.

Sinn Féin senator Paul Gavan said it could be close to a year before a worker would have clarity on their request under the new Right to Request Remote Work bill.

He said this is because they must have six months service and an employer has three months to consider it.

Mr Gavan said it could take a further year to make an appeal to the Workplace Relations Commission, which could result in a maximum of four weeks’ pay as compensation.

He noted workers cannot make a new request for 12 months after being turned down.

“Where is the flexibility in that?” he said.

He described the bill as “window-dressing” and dismissed Ibec’s preference for a code of practice instead of legislation, quoting Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie’s catchphrase that a code is more guidelines, than actual rules.

Mr Gavan claimed codes of practice do not work in terms of vindicating employees’ rights.

Ibec director of employer relations, Maeve McElwee, said employers could move much faster and permit workers with less than six months’ service to work remotely.

She said a three-month timeframe for an employer to process a request was not unreasonable as they might be dealing with multiple requests, including applications for annual leave, carer or parental leave.

General secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Patricia King, said an employer’s refusal needed to be met with a “good solid appeal” and a worker had no right to do this under the bill.

She said giving employers every ground they want to put forward as a reason for refusal was as good as having no right to request remote working legislation.

Ms King said there will be seismic changes following the pandemic.

She said there weren’t many positives but one was lifting the veil on issues like over a million people arriving in trains and cars into Dublin and “getting up at stupid o’clock” to leave children at creches at 6am or 6.30am.

Senator Ollie Crowe raised concerns about the effect of remote working on businesses in Galway.

Ms McElwee said the impact of remote working was very live in employer's minds.

Fine Gael TD John Bruton said it was disappointing to see the two sides so far apart, with Ibec not backing legislation and Ictu saying the proposed legislation is useless.

He asked if they could proceed by way of the Workplace Relations Commission developing a code of practice.

Ms McElwee said this was Ibec’s preferred option.

Ms King shot down the suggestion, claiming a code of practice does not have any enforceability.

“The answer to this is not a code of practice,” she said. “I want to be very clear about that.”

Ms McElwee said a statutory code of practice would give more flexibility and failure to comply could be relevant to a Workplace Relations Commission adjudicator’s decision.

She said there were concerns among employers about younger cohorts of workers in shared accommodation in terms of privacy issues.

She said someone who worked for a big legal house could share a home with someone who works for their biggest competitor.

This could give rise to concerns about data, whether conversations were overheard, or documents left on a table.

Labour senator Marie Sherlock said we are 24 months on now from when thousands of workers were forced into working from home.

She said she found it hard to believe that employers had allowed a “wild west” for workers in terms of digital security when working remotely.

Ms McElwee said it was certainly not the wild west in terms of cybersecurity but there were big challenges that took time to deal with.

Independent TD Matt Shanahan said he would like to see Isme’s views represented at the committee.