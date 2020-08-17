Employee at meat plant in Co Tipperary tests positive for Covid-19

'The sick man’s family were gathered around his hospital bed when doctors broke the news he had tested positive for Covid-19, having had several negative tests results.' (stock photo)

An employee at a meat plant in Co Tipperary has tested positive for Covid-19.

ABP Food Group confirmed this evening it was notified that one employee in its Cahir plant tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The company said it is complying with all HSE protocols and all close contacts of the employee are self-isolating and are undergoing testing.

Read More

In a statement, the company said: "On Friday, ABP Cahir was notified of a positive Covid-19 test of one of its employees, after being referred for testing as a result of the company’s factory entrance employee assessment procedures.

"In line with HSE and company protocols, all close contacts of the worker are self-isolating and are now undergoing testing. ABP Cahir will continue to take guidance and direction from both the HSE and the HSA in relation to the case."

It added ABP Cahir introduced a variety of safety measures for workers in March, such as "temperature and wellbeing checks at factory entrance for all colleagues" and "perspex partitions between work stations where appropriate."

It comes after a mushroom plant in Tipperary announced last Friday that it has suspended operations after a number of staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from Walsh Mushrooms in Golden said that “essential maintenance will continue at the facility," and that the company is deep cleaning the plant during the temporary closure.

"As a business, we have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March and we have had no incidence of Covid-19 up to this point,” the statement said.

“We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities assisting in contact tracing and testing of all staff.

“The safety, wellbeing and protection of our employees, their families and the local community is our number one priority.”

Read More

Online Editors