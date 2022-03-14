Emotional scenes as Ukraine refugees welcomed at Fingal county hall

Julia Varyan weeps with her mother and father Maria and Ivan Matvichuk as a delegation of Ukrainian refugees met councillors at Fingal County Hall. Picture: Conor Healy

There were emotional scenes when members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland as well as refugees sang their national anthem as their flag was raised outside the Fingal County Hall in Swords, north county Dublin on Monday.

Fingal mayor and Labour councillor Seána O Rodaigh, who organised the flag-raising ceremony in a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine, said many of the guests, including the Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko, were moved to tears as they reflected on the horrors taking place in their homeland.

"There were a lot of tears. People are shell-shocked and can’t believe what people are going through,” she told Independent.ie.

"Some people arrived as early as yesterday with children as young as five or six,” she said.

"It was very raw.”

Local TD Alan Farrell, who also attended, said the Ukrainian flag will fly alongside the Tricolour and the Fingal flag for the foreseeable future to show that the Irish people stand behind Ukraine.

Expand Close Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko at Fingal County Hall, in Swords. Picture: Collins / Facebook

Ambassador Gerasko, meanwhile, said: “Ukrainians are facing a dark and terrible time, parts of the country are destroyed including hundreds of schools and hospitals in this unjustified and terrible war.

"We need your support and we are grateful to the Government of Ireland for their huge support and solidarity and to the Irish nation for the many messages of support and offers of accommodation and humanitarian aid.”

Meanwhile, councillors passed a unanimous motion at its monthly council meeting following the ceremony calling on the council’s chief executive to carry out an audit “of buildings and locations, sites suitable for rapid build homes to cater for the humanitarian crisis as a result of the war and atrocities in Ukraine, so that Fingal can play its part in accommodating some of the projected 100,000 Ukrainian refugee families expected to locate in Ireland.”

It was one of four motions passed by council in support of the Ukrainian people and condemnation of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The Ukrainian flag was also raised at the council’s offices in Blanchardstown, which were lit up in yellow and blue along with Swords Castle in solidary with Ukraine and its people.