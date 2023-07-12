Emma O'Kelly and Seamus Dooley speak at RTÉ staff rally

Home > Irish News Emma O'Kelly and Seamus Dooley speak at RTÉ staff rallyEmma O'Kelly and Seamus Dooley speaks at RTÉ staff rallyGerry MooneyYesterday at 17:41Emma O'Kelly and Seamus Dooley speaks at RTÉ staff rally. Latest Irish NewsChickenpox jab can be added to children’s vaccines programme, health watchdog saysLIVE | ‘Shameful and damaging’ – RTÉ Director General labels payments scandal as executives face further PAC grillingUna Healy hosts Ireland AM and says she is ‘feeling great’ as she talks about motherhoodWater disruption: Uisce Éireann warns of risk to supply due to strike actionFormer Stardust doorman can’t say if exit doors were locked on night of fireIreland weather: Met Éireann forecasts unsettled conditions with wind and rain Irish helicopter pilot escaped injury by jumping into ocean as New Zealand volcano eruptedWell-known Trad musician dies in fall from cliff in Co ClareAudit of RTÉ finds Ryan Tubridy was the only top presenter whose pay was wrongly statedReport outlines level of residential care needed by disabled adultsShow more Top StoriesRadioThe Pat Kenny Show: Kenny had plenty to say about Tubsgate – and a few bitchy asides about our political mastersThe Indo DailyDownfall: Medal of Dishonour – The Australian soldier who went from war hero to war criminalIrish NewsRTÉ staff split on return for Ryan Tubridy as they fear for their own jobsIrish NewsWell-known Trad musician dies in fall from cliff in Co Clare Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsJon Sopel: Huw Edwards felt angry and let down by coverage of allegations11:25TechnologyGoogle extends ChatGPT rival, Bard, to Ireland and Europe11:20Irish NewsChickenpox jab can be added to children’s vaccines programme, health watchdog says11:19VideosDeputy Director General Adrian Lynch contradicts evidence given by Noel Kelly about his interaction with Dee Forbes11:18Celebrity NewsNI theatre and dance productions to be showcased at Edinburgh Fringe11:15Irish NewsLIVE | ‘Shameful and damaging’ – RTÉ Director General labels payments scandal as executives face further PAC grilling11:13Premier LeagueDele Alli opens up on struggle with mental health after childhood sexual abuse and addiction issues11:04VideosLatest from Ireland camp at the Women's World Cup in Australia10:55The Throw InThe Throw-In Football: Dick Clerkin lays out the case for how Monaghan can beat Dublin10:55North AmericaMeet the miracle conjoined twins who survived surgery and are now going home10:50