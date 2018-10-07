Emma Mhic Mhathúna passes away aged 37

Mother-of-five Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 having previously received two incorrect smear results, has tragically passed away.

The 37-year-old died at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee this morning.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna, whose children range in age from two to 16 years, had sued the HSE and a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck after she was given incorrect smear test results.

Following her legal action, she was awarded a €7.5m settlement.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna and her children meet President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina in Co Kerry

Speaking previously to Independent.ie Ms Mhic Mhathúna said that she wasn't scared that her cancer was spreading, but that she was heartbroken for her young family.

"I am in the best of care - but it's very sad," Ms Mhic Mhathúna said.

She said the financial settlement for which she fought so intensely will allow them the security of being able to stay together in the future if they need housekeepers and childminders.

In recent weeks, Ms Mhic Mhathúna had been undergoing more tests and was not on any treatment. As she suffered from Crohn's disease, which causes inflammation of the digestive tract, it made her unsuitable for forms of immunotherapy drugs.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna. Picture: Collins

Speaking after her court hearing, Ms Mhic Mhathúna said she was very proud to have achieved the settlement and had done so for her children.

"From the outset, I was determined to find justice for my children. It was for them I did this," she said.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna said dress signalled confidence

"I am not surprised it settled before it went to court.

"I am a very strong character and they realised what they were up against."

She said the admission of liability was important to her for all women.

"They apologised to me specifically and I was very happy with the fact that Quest Diagnostics apologised."

She added: "It would make sense to check, check and re check the smear test rather than hand out the big cheque."

She said her case demonstrated power of standing up for yourself.

She had worn a red dress to court, representing standards for women, and she did not want to appear a victim.

Tributes

Health Minister Simon Harris said he is “very sad” to hear of Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s passing.

"Sadness has come across the entire country. We are so devastated to hear about her passing. My thoughts are with her children."

Mr Harris said that Ms Mhic Mhathúna's bravery was "unbelievable" and that he will work tirelessly to improve the cancer screening programme.

"She was campaigning only last week for a better screening service and promoting the HPV vaccine.

“We must beat this cancer with vaccination and screening. We are determined to build a programme worthy of women like Emma.

“Something good will come out of the horrific situation that Emma and others have been through.”

Vicky Phelan, whose court case brought the scandal to light, said she knew things were “bad” but hoped medical treatment would “give a bit Ms Mhic Mhathúna more time with her children”.

Speaking on RTE Radio One about the fact her youngest child is just two-years-old, Ms Phelan said: “Will that poor child remember her? That’s an awful thing to think of as a mother.”

Ms Phelan said the Kerry woman had “a huge impact” and was a “formidable woman”.

"I'm really lost for words.

“Her children will certainly know that she fought so hard to stay in this world and to get as much money as possible for them. At the end of the day, those five children are left without a mother.”

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from Cervical Cancer, told RTÉ Radio One that he was "struggling" to cope with the news.

"Another brave mother leaves this world. She got her wings and left behind five amazing children.

“Emma’s pain and suffering is now over but it begins for her kids. It’s very, very sad.”

