Emma gets dying wish to spend her last days in Kerry

Mother-of-five Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who bravely battled cancer after being caught up in the CervicalCheck scandal, was granted her dying wish to pass away in her beloved adopted home of Co Kerry.

The Dubliner, who developed cervical cancer after getting incorrect results from two smear tests, found peace in the Gaeltacht village of Ballydavid in Dingle after moving there with her young children in September of last year.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna (37) died surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee yesterday morning.

Her anguish on being told in May that her cancer was terminal touched the nation.

She was in a race against time to secure the financial future of her children - the youngest of whom is just two years old - and received a settlement of €7.5m in June from Quest laboratories and the State.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna received the devastating news in August that the cancer had spread to her brain. This led to more treatment last month and she had a course of the advanced drug Pembrolizumab. Despite this, the cancer continued to spread.

Her grieving family yesterday described Ms Mhic Mhathúna as "a wonderful mother, daughter and cherished friend".

In a statement, they said: "Emma, who battled her illness with great valour, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family's loving embrace."

She had "helped to shine a light on important issues which affected not just her own life, but the lives of many others".

They continued: "We will miss Emma beyond words; her intellect, her love, quick wit and infectious smile are irreplaceable to those closest to her in these difficult days.

"However, we take some comfort in the knowledge that Emma will be long remembered by the thousands of people who have been inspired by her fight for justice, transparency and improved services."

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was devoted to her daughter Natasha (15) and sons Séamus (11), Mario (10), Oisín (6) and Donnacha (2).

The young mother had three tests in 2010, 2011 and 2013, which were incorrectly reported. The 2010 and 2013 slides were both misread and should have led to a mandatory further investigation.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. She sued the US lab Quest Diagnostics, which was used by CervicalCheck, and the Irish State.

She was one of 221 women, 19 of whom are now dead, who received incorrect smear test results.

The majority were unaware that CervicalCheck had done internal audits, confirming the wrong result, until Limerick mother Vicky Phelan took a High Court case in April.

It emerged in the following month that the majority of the audits sent to doctors by CervicalCheck had not been passed on to women, including Ms Mhic Mhathúna.

Outside the Four Courts in June, accompanied by her solicitor Cian O'Carroll, she said that she did not want to be seen as a victim and that the admission of liability was important to her for all women.

"They apologised to me specifically and I was very happy with the fact that Quest Diagnostics apologised," she said.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna added: "It would make sense to check, check and re-check the smear test, rather than hand out the big cheque."

All the money will be invested for her children to ensure that they remain together in a family home under the care of their relatives, with enough money to employ home supports to help with their future care.

Her condition deteriorated in August and the cancer spread to her brain.

The family went on a holiday to Morocco this summer. She also took her children to Disneyland Paris.

Speaking after being told last May that her cancer was terminal, she said: "I am dying and I don't need to die. My children are going to be here without me. I don't even know if my little baby will remember me."

The Scally report into CervicalCheck last month revealed it was "doomed to fail".

The report's author, Dr Gabriel Scally, found there was nobody in charge and he was scathing of the delay in telling women of audits showing that they had been given wrong test results.

He said he believed CervicalCheck, which has saved thousands of women from cancer, should be overhauled.

