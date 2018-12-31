Conor has become the most popular name for boys in Ireland - with MMA fighter Conor McGregor possibly behind its rise in the rankings.

Emma claims top spot on list of most popular girls' names as Conor gets kick up rankings

Meanwhile, Emma claimed the number one place on the list of most popular girls' names - with the actresses Emma Watson and Emma Stone raising the profile of the name in recent times.

The rankings for popular names are based on passport application data for infants which is collected by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Last year, Conor was third on the list, while Emma was second. Apart from the top spot, the list of popular girls' names shows a tendency towards traditional Irish ones.

Also high in the rankings for girls were Caoimhe, Sarah, Amy, Niamh, Aoife and Chloe. For boys, the other most popular names included Daniel, Jack, Sean, Cian and Adam.

This year, there were 292,908 passports issued to children by December.

The youngest applicant was just two weeks old when the application was made.

The department is encouraging parents to use its online services to renew passports, and says the current turnaround time is 10 working days.

People living in Dublin made the most applications for passports compared with the rest of the country, the data shows. A total 44,953 applications were made by Dubliners in 2018.

Donegal was the county with the least applications, with a total of 4,691 lodged by people living there.

Irish Independent