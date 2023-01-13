| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Emma Bond: senior PSNI officer ‘lost all control’ during briefings that left subordinates feeling ‘abused and threatened’, tribunal hears

Former senior PSNI officer Emma Bond Expand

Close

Former senior PSNI officer Emma Bond

Former senior PSNI officer Emma Bond

Former senior PSNI officer Emma Bond

Andrew Madden

A former PSNI chief “lost all control” while giving officers under her command a “rollicking” over failures to attend duty, which left the officers feeling “abused and threatened”, a tribunal has heard.

During the briefings in question Emma Bond also allegedly asked her officers: “Do you think I got to the rank of Chief Superintendent by being a t**t?”

Most Watched

Privacy