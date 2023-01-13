Emma Bond: senior PSNI officer ‘lost all control’ during briefings that left subordinates feeling ‘abused and threatened’, tribunal hears

A former PSNI chief “lost all control” while giving officers under her command a “rollicking” over failures to attend duty, which left the officers feeling “abused and threatened”, a tribunal has heard.

During the briefings in question Emma Bond also allegedly asked her officers: “Do you think I got to the rank of Chief Superintendent by being a t**t?”

Ms Bond — who is now an Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland — is taking an industrial tribunal case against the PSNI.

She alleges more senior officers discriminated against her for making disclosures over concerns about those under her command, and because she is a women, which the organisation denies.

The case centres on events during the claimant’s time as commander of the PSNI in Derry at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, in particular controversy over an incident where it emerged that dozens of officers did not report for duty in the district over a two-week period in April 2020, while still getting paid, with some even claiming overtime.

It is understood that the officers in question were told by inspectors that they could be at home “on standby”, without the knowledge of Ms Bond and other senior officers.

Following this, four complaints were made about Ms Bond’s behaviour during briefings she held with around 100 officers after she learnt about the “working from home” controversy.

One complaint resulted in the senior officers being issued with a Regulation 16 notice in May 2020 for potential misconduct, which notifies them they are being internally investigated over complaints made.

While the notice was later withdrawn, with an earlier assessment that Ms Bond may have committed gross misconduct being essentially reversed, she was later moved from her position in the north west to head up the Police College at Garnerville.

On the second day of hearings in Belfast, counsel for the PSNI, Aidan Sands, continued cross-examining the claimant.

It emerged that a complaint was also made to the Health and Safety Executive regarding the briefings being held in a 100 sq ft room with little social distancing at a time when Covid was spreading rapidly across Northern Ireland. Ms Bond said she understood the concerns but mitigations were in place.

Texts sent by Ms Bond prior to the briefings were read out to the tribunal, including messages where the senior officers said she was considering declaring a “critical incident” over the officers not reporting for duty, that she was “mortified” over the situation, and was going to “give them [the officers] a rollicking” over it.

It was put to Ms Bond by Mr Sands that officers said she had “lost control” during the briefings and was “abusive, threatening”, with officers left feeling “humiliated” by Ms Bond’s “insulting” and “degrading” behaviour, which she disputes.

She did agree that she warned them their jobs could be on the line if misconduct was proven.

Mr Sands put it to her that she asked the officers, “Do you think I got to the rank of Chief Superintendent by being a t**t?”

The claimant accepted she used the word “t**t”, which was “not ideal”, but she felt the officers who had not reported for duty were trying to “pull the wool over my eyes” and were “making a fool out of me”.

Mr Sands said one officer was left suffering with anxiety and chest pains as a result of the briefings.

The hearing also heard of several texts from PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to Ms Bond, which Mr Sands said showed him to be “warm and encouraging” towards Ms Bond, to which the claimant replied that she “wouldn’t describe it those terms”.

Mr Sands also pointed out that Mr Byrne praised Ms Bond in her position as head of the Women in Policing Association, attending some meetings of the organisation, with the Chief Constable applying to become a member.

It also emerged that, when Ms Bond informed the Chief Constable that she was stepping down from her role heading up the Women in Policing Organisation in the summer of 2020, Mr Byrne told her to “take time and be proud”.

Behind the scenes, Ms Sands spoke of how Mr Byrne asked that she received some form of recognition for her work, possibly an official ‘Chief Constable’s Commendation’.

Ms Bond said she was shocked to learn about this ahead of the tribunal, as she did not know about it at the time, but regardless she never ultimately received this recognition.

Mr Sands said: “And this is the man you are accusing of sex discrimination? Extraordinary.”

The claimant replied: “I don’t agree.”

At one point in the hearing, Ms Bond became visibly emotional and had to take a break. When she returned, she told Judge Gamble that she is “very aware of the implications of an employment tribunal” and the decision to take a case was not one she made lightly.

“I firmly believe I have been treated wrongly as a result of issues I raised and because of my gender,” she said.

The hearings continue.