Emissions of greenhouse gases drop due to rising energy costs but there was a rise in transport sector

Householders cut back on heating and hot water

Overall greenhouse gas emissions fell slightly in 2022 but emissions from transport increased

Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by almost 2pc last year in a tentative sign of progress on climate action targets.

The decrease is less than half the reduction required, however, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned that meeting the targets would now be “extremely challenging”.

The reduction came about mainly because soaring bills forced households to cut back on electricity and heating, although the nationwide ban on smoky fuels is thought also to have contributed.

It happened also because of greener practices in agriculture, the sector which produces by far the most emissions in the country.

Farmers used fewer fertilisers which reduced the amount of temperature-raising nitrogen escaping into the atmosphere.

Other factors included 2022 being a good year for wind energy which allowed more electricity to be generated without the use of fossil fuels.

Manufacturers also used fewer fossil fuels and cleaned up their industrial processes.

Transport almost derailed the efforts in the other sectors, however, as emissions from petrol and diesel cars, vans and trucks rose significantly.

That completely wiped out any gains made from the increase in electric vehicles.

Overall, national emissions were down 1.9pc in 2022 but under national climate targets, that should have been at least 4.8pc.

That leaves Ireland off-track not just for meeting national targets but also EU obligations.

Fines running to millions of euro follow from the failure to comply.

The modest reduction for 2022 follows an increase of 5.1pc in emissions in 2021 when a reduction of 4.8pc was also due.

Because of the under-performance in 2021 and 2022, a massive improvement is needed this year and in 2024 and 2025.

That marks the end of the first five-year “carbon budget” – a limit set by government on the emissions the country collectively can produce.

“An extremely challenging annual reduction of 12.4pc is required for each of the remaining years if Ireland is to stay within the budget,” said the EPA, which compiles the annual greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) inventory.

If emissions exceed the current five-year budget, they will have to be made up for in the next period which ends in 2030

At that point, the law states, Ireland’s GHG emissions must have halved.

The EPA warns that if excess emissions from 2021-2025 have to be carried over to the next period “this would make achievement of the second budget substantially more difficult”.

Laura Burke, the EPA’s director general, welcomed the reduction for 2022 but said: “This decrease in emissions needs to be significantly ramped up.”

The main sources of GHGs were unchanged last year.

Agriculture remained the sector with the most emissions, accounting for 38.4pc of the national total.

Methane from livestock, chiefly dairy cows, was the main issue and it actually rose slightly but the reduction in nitrogen-based fertilisers offset the increase, resulting in an overall fall of 1.2pc.

The single biggest cause of GHG emissions, however, was carbon dioxide from the fossil fuels that provided 86.4pc of the country’s energy needs in the form of electricity, heating fuels and transport fuels.

There were substantial reductions in coal (-16pc), oil (-29pc) and peat (-25pc) used to generate electricity, which was positive as they are the fuels that produce the most carbon emissions.

They were replaced partly by renewable energies, mainly wind but also some solar, which generated 39pc of the country’s electricity – up from 35pc in 2021.

Gas was the main replacement, however, and while it produces less emissions than solid fuels, it is also carbon intensive.

As a result, the overall reduction in electricity related emissions was just 1.8pc.

The trends in transport are of particular concern because even though the increase in the sale of EVs is on target, that is not making up for the overall rise in vehicles on the road.

Transport emissions grew 6pc last year which has a major impact on the country’s total as transport is the second biggest emitting sector in the country, making up 19.1pc of national emissions.

Residential heating and hot water is the next largest sector, accounting for 10pc of national emissions.

While there was a 12.7pc reduction in emissions in the sector, much of the decrease was attributed to householders cutting back because of the energy price crisis.