Emergency welfare payments almost double in a year amid cost-of-living crisis, but thousands have requests refused

Over 180,000 claims for basic necessities like food and electricityEmergency payments have nearly doubled, but thousands of requests refused

The number of households receiving emergency payments from the State to cover basic necessities like food, electricity and heating has nearly doubled in a year — but tens of thousands of claims for help are also being refused, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

A third of claims for emergency assistance from the State in the 15 months between January last year and March this year have not been paid, with applications either refused, withdrawn, pending or cancelled because applicants do not provide sufficient information.

Nearly 150,000 people sought an emergency payment last year, but fewer than 100,000 claims were paid out at a time when government ministers repeatedly advised struggling households to avail of the emergency assistance from the Department of Social Protection.

Already this year, more than 35,000 applications for what’s known as the additional needs payment (ANP) have been made to community welfare officers working for Minister Heather Humphreys’ department — but fewer than 24,000 claims have been paid out in the first three months of this year.

The figures for quarter one are roughly double the number of applications and payouts that were made in the same period last year as the cost-of-living crisis continues to hammer households.

The Department of Social Protection confirmed that 21,970 applications were refused between January 2022 and the end of March this year. Of the 38,884 other claims that were not awarded, the department said some of these were still pending a decision and others were either withdrawn or cancelled.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, who was provided with the latest figures by Ms Humphreys, said she was concerned at the “lack of a consistent approach in terms of paying out requests for additional needs payments” and said many households who would qualify are “embarrassed to ask for assistance”.

“There is a shortage of community welfare officers and you can see a difference in approach from one to the other. I mean there was a lot more applied for than were granted, but the amount of people involved is reflecting how tight people are finding things,” she said.

Ms Murphy also criticised some of the messaging from government figures including then taoiseach Micheál Martin and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan who last year urged those struggling with rising petrol and diesel costs to visit their social welfare office and seek emergency assistance. “I think there were very mixed messages sent including by the Taoiseach at the time about what kind of things might qualify for it,” she said.

​There is no limit to the amount paid out, with costs that can be covered including, but not limited to, fuel or electricity bills, essential property repairs such as fixing a car or boiler, replacement household appliances, funeral costs, deposits for rental accommodation, bedding, food, clothing, shelter, hospital travel costs or visiting a relative in hospital or prison.

In order to be eligible, weekly income limits are set at €390 for a single person, €490 for a couple with no children and between €591 and €1,358 depending on the number of children in the household, although community welfare officers can ultimately apply discretion in circumstances of unique hardship.

Typically, a person applying for the payment will be required to show proof of identity, address and residency as well as details of their household income, pay slips and bank statements.

A community welfare officer may also seek proof of household outgoings, and in the case of high-value items they may also ask for three quotations on the cost of repairs or replacement of goods.

“Claims can be withdrawn or cancelled when the applicant does not proceed with the application or does not provide information that is required to decide the claim,” a department spokesperson said yesterday.

While an applicant who is dissatisfied with the outcome of a decision for an exceptional and urgent needs claim can seek a review of that decision, there are no statistics held by the department of the number of reviews requested or the outcome of those reviews.

The department said €17.4m has already been spent on the scheme this year, according to provisional figures, with the scheme demand-led and not subject to a cap.

“Current claim processing is within the scheme’s normal processing levels, with completed applications [where the required documentation is supplied] generally processed in a matter of days,” the spokesperson said. “Where it is clear that a person has an immediate need, every effort is made to ensure they receive a payment on the same day.

“Approximately 10pc of Community Welfare payments to customers across the country are made on this basis, which shows how responsive the service is to an urgent customer need.”

Figures show there was a surge in applications in the final six months of last year with 17,229 applications registered with the department in July 2022 and fewer than half of that number awarded that month. In total last year, 146,569 applications were made to the department with 97,224 awarded. This coincides with a public information campaign launched around the same time which a government source previously attributed the jump in applications.

In the first quarter of last year, 12,758 applications for ANP were paid out, whereas for the same period this year 23,751 were awarded by the department. This is down on the 31,079 payments in the final quarter of last year.

In total, there have been 181,829 applications for help between January 2022 and March 2023 with 120,975 awarded and 60,854 refused, withdrawn, cancelled or still pending.