Emergency services tackle blaze at fort with 'huge historical value' in Donegal

EMERGENCY services tackled a blaze at a fort with "huge historical value" in Donegal today.

Locals are hopeful that a glass-front extension, which had been built onto Macamish Fort sustained most of the fire damage caused, as smoke billowed all the way to Buncrana.

The fort was one of several Napoleonic batteries built along the Lough Swilly shores in Co Donegal to defend the north west of Ireland against French Invasion during the Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.

Construction company owner Eamon Gallagher, said that he was working nearby and happened to look down and “saw it just go up on fire like a shot.”

He attended the scene and said that it was not obvious whether there was any damage to the original structure of the fort which was built between 1812 and 1813.

Local Councillor Ian McGarvey said that he is hopeful that it is only the extension of the structure that caught fire.

“As I understand there is work ongoing on the roof of an extension, which was put on a few years ago, with a glass front next to the water,” he said.

“And as far as I know, that’s what went on fire, so it was the extension and not the fort.”

Cllr McGarvey, who is a member of Donegal County Council, representing the Letterkenny Electoral Area, is the oldest public representative either side of the island's border.

He turns 90 in July and said that he would be deeply upset if the fort was to catch fire.

“I would be upset. It would be very regrettable if these places with historical value were destroyed because we should not ignore the history of this country going back 1000 years.

“The fort would have huge historical value.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.

“Gardaí were made aware of a small fire that occurred in the Ards Forest in Creeslough, Co Donegal. The Fire was put out by Fire services a short time later. Enquiries are ongoing. No injuries were reported,” they said.

