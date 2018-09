A major search operation has been launched for a man on Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh following reports of an incident involving a jet ski.

Emergency services searching for missing jet skier on lake

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland are currently conducting searches.

One man has been rescued from the water and searches are continuing for a second man.

A helicopter from the Irish Coastguard at Sligo has been deployed.

More to follow...

Online Editors