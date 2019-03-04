Emergency services responding to incident on O'Connell Bridge

Emergency services responded to an incident on O'Connell Bridge on Dublin's main thoroughfare this morning.

Gardaí, an ambulance and Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the ongoing medical emergency shortly after 8am.

It is understood a bus driver became unwell at the scene.

AA Roadwatch reported the incident was blocking the right lane on the northbound side of the bridge and the left lane of the southbound side of O' Connell Bridge. Delays on approach were building back to Westmoreland Street.

Traffic Alert: O'Connell Bridge closed from South Quay to North Quay due to an ongoing incident. Emergency services enroute. O'Connell Bridge from North Quay to South Quay remains open. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 4, 2019

The Luas Green Line also experienced short delays due to the incident.

Meanwhile, there are long delays on the N7 inbound from J5 Athgoe to the Red Cow interchange where an incident is blocking the left lane, according to AA Roadwatch.

There's also a collision on the M50 northbound between J6 Blanchardstown and J5 Finglas.

Gardaí are dealing with a collision on Bóthar na dTreabh at the Tuam Road junction with delays both ways.

AA Roadwatch also highlighted icy and slippery conditions on a number of roads around Kildare, Laois and Wicklow - the Sally Gap is closed due to dangerous road conditions.

