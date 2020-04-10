Emergency services form guard of honour for Dublin firefighter who passed away

A guard of honour for Dublin Fire Brigade firefighter and paramedic Dave McLoughlin Pic: Mark Condren

EMERGENCY SERVICES lined up to pay tribute to a Dublin Fire Brigade firefighter yesterday, who sadly passed away earlier this week.

Dave McLoughlin, a firefighter based in Finglas, died suddenly on Monday at Beaumont Hospital.

A service was held for Mr McLoughlin at St Finian's, River Valley Parish, Swords, on Thursday.

Mr McLoughlin’s colleagues were unable to attend the funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions but paid their respects by forming a guard of honour while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The guard of honour for firefighter Dave McLoughlin, who died suddenly earlier this week Pic: Mark Condren



Dublin Fire Brigade shared images of the send-off on Facebook, writing: “Normally 100's of firefighters would assemble to honour his passing but with the need for Social Distancing firefighter/paramedics attended keeping apart.... but staying safe.”

They thanked An Garda Síochána, Dublin airport police, fire and rescue service, swords ambulance service and Dublin civil defence for their assistance.

DFB said Mr McLoughlin is from “a family steeped in service to the fire brigade,” with his brother Paul being a member of the fire brigade, and his father Jack being a retired Swords sub officer.

Another tribute shared by Dublin Airport Fire And Rescue Service said that the firefighting community is “stunned and saddened” from the loss.

A guard of honour for Dublin Fire Brigade firefighter and paramedic Dave McLoughlin Pic: Mark Condren



“Dave passed away suddenly and has left the whole of the DFB and Firefighting community stunned and saddened.

“We would like to wish his family and friends our deepest condolences, especially to his wife Paula, his Brother Paul (also a DFB member), also his daughter and his mother and his father Jack who is an AFO within our own ranks.

“Rest easy Dave we have the watch.”

A number of fire brigades around the country have also paid their respects to Mr McLoughlin.

Cork City Fire brigade held a minute of silence to honor Mr McLoughlin on Tuesday.

"Crews tonight observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect for Dublin Fire Brigade’s Firefighter/Paramedic Dave McLoughlin," they wrote online.

"The thoughts of everyone in Cork City Fire Brigade is with the colleagues, friends and family of Dave at this difficult time."

Waterford City Fire Service, Letterkenny Fire Service, and Carrickmoss Fire and Rescue are also among those who shared tributes.

