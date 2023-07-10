Emergency services extinguish large blaze in Dublin

A significant fire broke out at an industrial unit in Dublin overnight.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a fire at an unoccupied building on the Kylemore Road.

A garda spokesperson said the fire was extinguished by local fire services and no injuries were reported.

Traffic restrictions were put in place while Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with the incident, but these restrictions have since been lifted.

Residents nearby and downwind of the fire had been advised to close their windows to prevent smoke from affecting them.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Garda investigations are ongoing.