Emergency services dealing with two serious crashes in Dublin and Longford

Gardaí are at the scene of a serious collision on the Swords Road, Malahide at the junction of Chamley Gardens.

The collision occurred shortly after 3pm.

A garda spokesman said the exact details of the vehicles involved and injuries are not yet known.

The road is currently closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.

Traffic is very busy in the area, particularly coming from the Swords direction.

There has also been a serious collision on the N4 in Longford.

The collision occurred at Lamagh shortly after 3pm.

The road has been closed on the Longford town side of Newtownforbes.

Diversions are in place and a forensic collision investigator is en route to the scene.

