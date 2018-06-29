Emergency services dealing with multi-vehicle crash on M50

Motorists travelling on the M50 southbound are being warned to expect delays following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

The collision happened in the right lane just after the Firhouse exit and delays are now back to the J10 at Ballymount.

Elsewhere in Dublin, gardai are at the scene of a crash on Ardee Street.

In Tipperary/Offaly, the M7 is closed northbound between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea as emergency services deal with a collision and cattle on the road.

While in Cork, the Waterloo Rd is closed following a collision.

Emergency services at the scene and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

