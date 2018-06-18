Emergency services deal with overturned truck and van in Galway and Dublin
Emergency services attended the scenes of an overturned truck and van following separate incidents in Galway and Dublin.
The Kilreekil/Aughrim Road (R446) in Galway is closed as gardai deal with the overturned truck.
Diversions are currently in place.
Earlier, on the M50 southbound at junction 15, emergency services worked to clear an overturned van.
All lanes have since reopened.
Meanwhile, gardai are dealing with horses loose on the N11 northbound between J7 Bray South and J6 Bray/Fassaroe.
Motorists are being urged to take caution along this stretch.
The Kilmaley Rd (R474) remains closed until further notice approximately 1.5km outside Miltown Malbay in Co Clare following a fatal crash. Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route.
Emergency services on scene at an overturned van S'bound at J15. All lanes blocked so crews can clear debris. They will reopen shortly. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/jzJq75MKTk— M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) June 18, 2018
