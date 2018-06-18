Emergency services deal with overturned truck and van in Galway and Dublin

The Kilreekil/Aughrim Road (R446) in Galway is closed as gardai deal with the overturned truck.

Earlier, on the M50 southbound at junction 15, emergency services worked to clear an overturned van.

Diversions are currently in place.

Meanwhile, gardai are dealing with horses loose on the N11 northbound between J7 Bray South and J6 Bray/Fassaroe.

All lanes have since reopened.

Motorists are being urged to take caution along this stretch.

The Kilmaley Rd (R474) remains closed until further notice approximately 1.5km outside Miltown Malbay in Co Clare following a fatal crash. Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route.