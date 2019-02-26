Emergency services battling underground blaze at Dublin apartment complex
Emergency services are dealing with an underground fire in Santry, Dublin this evening.
Fire units from Dublin Fire Brigade are battling the blaze and smoke is heavy in the area.
The incident occurred underground at an apartment complex in Northwood.
A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said; "We're making good progress at the underground fire in Northwood, Santry.
"Operations are continuing, however."
5 fire engines are dealing with an underground fire in Northwood, Santry. Smoke is heavy in the area #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/HRyRtIp6QS— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 26, 2019
