Emergency services battle ‘serious fire’ at old meat factory in Tipperary

Seven units of Tipperary fire brigade are currently battling a fire that broke out at the old meat factory in Clonmel.

Seven units of Tipperary fire brigade are currently battling a fire that broke out at the old meat factory in Clonmel.

“Our Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-On-Suir brigades are currently dealing with a very large commercial fire in the old meat factory in Clonmel. Heavy smoke covering the surrounding areas,” Tipperary Fire wrote on Twitter.

Our Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-On-Suir brigades are currently dealing with a very large commercial fire in the old meat factory in Clonmel.



Heavy smoke covering the surrounding areas. https://t.co/pLZg1ITyJb — Tipperary Fire (@TipperaryFire) August 26, 2018

A Facebook live video by the fire brigade shows crews battling the fire as smoke billows from the building.

Local politician Garrett Ahern took to Twitter to share a photo of smoke billowing from the building.

"Serious fire at the old meat factory beside presentation school in Clonmel... All roads are closed. Fire brigade have just arrived on the scene. Stay safe if nearby," he wrote.

More to follow...

Online Editors