Thursday 6 December 2018

Emergency services battle overnight fire on Dublin's northside

(Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade)
Conor Feehan

Emergency services have brought a large fire on Dublin's northside under control.

Five units attended the scene at Seabank House in East Wall shortly after midnight.

It is understood the fire began on or close to the roof.

The first emergency call came through at 00.41 and fire services from North Strand, Tara Street and Donnybrook attended the scene within minutes.

They battled the blaze for hours before it was brought under control.

An investigation will now begin into the fire.

