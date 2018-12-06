Emergency services battle overnight fire on Dublin's northside

Emergency services have brought a large fire on Dublin's northside under control.

Five units attended the scene at Seabank House in East Wall shortly after midnight.

It is understood the fire began on or close to the roof.

The first emergency call came through at 00.41 and fire services from North Strand, Tara Street and Donnybrook attended the scene within minutes.

Overnight 5 units were called to a #fire in a roof in East Wall. A turntable ladder was used as a water tower to fight the fire. First 999 call at 0040 the fire is now out. Fire engines from North Strand, Tara St and Donnybrook attended #Dublin #EastWall pic.twitter.com/UfcAd3PlvJ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 6, 2018

They battled the blaze for hours before it was brought under control.

An investigation will now begin into the fire.

Online Editors