Emergency services battle early morning house fire in Meath

Emergency services are responding to a house fire in Navan, Co. Meath.

It is understood the fire broke out around 8am at the house in the Beechmount Estate area of the town.

It is believed two houses have been affected by the blaze.

Gardai have confirmed that there was no-one in the house at the time of the fire.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the blaze.

In a statement the Garda Press Office said: "There was no persons at house at time of fire.

"Investigations are ongoing. The fire broke out at 8am."

Online Editors