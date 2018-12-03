Emergency services attend suspected gas leak at Dublin premises

Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected gas leak in south Dublin.

Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected gas leak in south Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that two fire engines from Dun Laoghaire were called to the Cherrywood Business Park, Loughlinstown shortly after 5pm today.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) was also requested to attend the incident.

In a statement, GNI said:

"Gas Networks Ireland technical staff are currently assessing the precise cause of the incident.

"No further information is available at present."

More to follow...

Online Editors