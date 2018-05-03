Emergency services are at the scene of a fire near Johnstown in Co Kildare.

Emergency services attend scene of fire in Kildare

The fire is just off the N7 near the J8 Johnstown exit.

A number of golf carts on fire at The Buggyman in Kill pic.twitter.com/FM2eiL4lQu — SoftWash.ie (@SoftWash_Ire) May 3, 2018

AA Roadwatch is advising drivers to take caution on approach as smoke may affect visibility. There are delays in both directions.

The scene of the fire in Co Kildare

Meanwhile, a vehicle is on fire on the N7 in Dublin before the Long Mile Road junction. There are delays on approach from the J4 Rathcoole.

Also in Dublin, Luas passengers have been advised to allow for extra travel time this morning as southbound services are experiencing delays. There is limited service between Parnell Street and St Stephens Green due to a points failure at O'Connell Upper.

This is affecting all southbound services.

