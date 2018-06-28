Commuters in Dublin are experienced delays this morning following a two-car crash involving a garda car.

Emergency services at scene of two-car crash involving garda car

The incident occurred on the outbound junction of the Con Colbert Road and the South Circular Road.

It is understood the two vehicles were travelling outbound when the crash occurred on the junction shortly after 5am.

A silver-coloured Jeep-type vehicle and garda patrol car, both with damage to the front of their vehicles, were pictured at the scene.

The incident occurred on the outbound junction of the Con Colbert Road and the South Circular Road. (Photo: Independent.ie)

Emergency services including gardaí, ambulance services and Dublin Fire Brigade crews are currently at the scene.

They are also dealing with a fuel spill.

#DUBLIN Crash and fuel spill on Con Colbert Rd. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 28, 2018

It is not yet known if anybody suffered injuries in the incident.

Gardaí are currently diverting outbound traffic from St John's Road West to the South Circular Road.

Commuters in inbound traffic on the Con Colbert Road is experiencing delays.

