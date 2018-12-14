Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the M7 southbound this morning.

Emergency services at scene of 'serious crash' on M7

The crash happened between the Moneygall and Toomevara exits shortly after 6am.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that the road is now closed between these two exits.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

Elsewhere, the M50 is moving well both ways.

Today's weather is set to be mainly dry with no major issues to report in terms of conditions.

However, severe weather is forecast for this weekend.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow "severe" weather warning for tomorrow, stating there will be "hazardous conditions".

Meteorologist Liz Walsh said: "At the moment, there's marked uncertainty regarding the forecast for Saturday.

"But the signals are for heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Unfortunately we don't have the details yet to pin it down where the heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur, so we need people to keep checking the website and listening out for forecasts.

"But we expect there will be multiple hazards, though we do not expect snow. Northern England has a snow forecast but we have warmer air here in Ireland right now."

Online Editors