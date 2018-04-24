News Irish News

Tuesday 24 April 2018

Emergency services at scene of 'serious crash' on Dublin quays

Emergency services at the scene of the collision Photo: Mark McConville
Emergency services at the scene of the collision Photo: Mark McConville
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Emergency services are at the scene of a "serious" collision on the South Quays in Dublin.

Traffic is currently at a standstill and a portion of the quays remains closed.

The incident happened at the Wellington Street and Parliament Street junction shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

Gardaí are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area "if possible".

It is understood a taxi and a BMW were involved in the collision.

A number of diversions are now in place.

Dublin Bus announced the following route changes:

Routes 38/a/b/d

Towards Damastown

Normal route to Grafton Street, divert left at College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 25/a/b/d, 66/a/b, and 67

Towards Lucan/Maynooth

Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 39/a and 70

Towards Ongar/Dunboyne

Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News