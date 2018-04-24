Emergency services at scene of 'serious crash' on Dublin quays
Emergency services are at the scene of a "serious" collision on the South Quays in Dublin.
Traffic is currently at a standstill and a portion of the quays remains closed.
The incident happened at the Wellington Street and Parliament Street junction shortly after 2pm this afternoon.
Gardaí are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area "if possible".
It is understood a taxi and a BMW were involved in the collision.
A number of diversions are now in place.
Dublin Bus announced the following route changes:
Routes 38/a/b/d
#DUBLIN Closure on the South Quays. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 24, 2018
South Quays: Closed at Aston Quay as emergency services deal with a serious incident on Wellington St at Parliament St junction.— Live Drive (@LiveDrive) April 24, 2018
Towards Damastown
Normal route to Grafton Street, divert left at College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.
Routes 25/a/b/d, 66/a/b, and 67
Towards Lucan/Maynooth
Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.
Routes 39/a and 70
Towards Ongar/Dunboyne
Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.
Online Editors