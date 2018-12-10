Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash between a car and motorcycle in Dublin.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash between a car and motorcycle in Dublin.

Emergency services at scene of serious crash between motorbike and car in Dublin

The incident happened on the N4 at Lucan on the slip road near Woodie's at around 10.30am this morning.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.

The ramp will remain closed until further notice and traffic can exit at J4 Newcastle or J2 Liffey Valley instead.

More to follow...

Online Editors