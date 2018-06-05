Emergency services at scene of serious collision in Co Clare
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Co Clare.
The crash happened on the M18 at junction 13 earlier this afternoon.
The road is currently closed from junction 12 to junction 14 and diversions are in place through Ennis town.
Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes where possible or expect delays.
In Cork, the N22 is blocked at Srelane, west of Ballincollig, due to a collision.
There are heavy delays on approach and drivers are being advised to use a different route.
Further along the N22 is slow eastbound through Macroom as a result.
Online Editors