Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision between a motorbike and car on the main Buncrana to Derry road in Co Donegal.

Emergency services at scene of serious collision between motorbike and car

The incident happened at around 5.30pm at Castleforward.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are being put in place.

A garda spokesman said no other information is available at this time.

Motorists travelling from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin are being diverted through Carndonagh, Muff and Quigley's Point.

More to follow...

Online Editors