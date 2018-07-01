News Irish News

Sunday 1 July 2018

Emergency services at scene of multi-vehicle crash in Kildare

Photo: Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Co Kildare.

The crash happened on the M4 eastbound after J6 Cellbridge in the right lane.

Gardai are en route.

Delays are back to the J7 Maynooth exit and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News