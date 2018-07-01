Emergency services at scene of multi-vehicle crash in Kildare

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Co Kildare.

The crash happened on the M4 eastbound after J6 Cellbridge in the right lane.

Gardai are en route.

Delays are back to the J7 Maynooth exit and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

