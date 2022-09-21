Emergency services at scene of incident involving Garda motorbike rider near Ploughing Championships

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a member of the Garda Motorcycle Unit on a road near the National Ploughing Championships, in Co Laois.

It is understood the garda required medical attention following the incident, on a section of the R427 near Vicarstown.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident near Vicarstown, Co. Laois. There is no further information at this time as this is an ongoing incident,” a garda spokesperson said.

Emergency services are at the scene but no information has been released about the garda’s condition at this time.

Vicarstown is approximately 10km away from where the Ploughing Championships are being held in Ratheniska.

Traffic is still heavy on the R427 between Stradbally and Ratheniska, on the N80 at the R427 junction and along the L2818 Rathmore Road towards towards Ratheniska.

Thousands of people are continuing to make there was towards the National Ploughing Championships which was attend by over 90,000 people yesterday.