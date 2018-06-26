News Irish News

Tuesday 26 June 2018

Emergency services at scene of crash in Sandymount

One of the vehicles damaged in the collision Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
One of the vehicles damaged in the collision Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Sunseekers heading to Sandymount in Dublin are being warned to expect delays following a crash early this morning.

The collision happened on the Strand Road.

Traffic is slow both ways and is being diverted onto Guilford Road.

There are delays on Merrion Road from St Vincent's Hospital through Ballsbridge as a result.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai are at the scene.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News