Emergency services at scene of crash in Sandymount
Sunseekers heading to Sandymount in Dublin are being warned to expect delays following a crash early this morning.
The collision happened on the Strand Road.
Traffic is slow both ways and is being diverted onto Guilford Road.
There are delays on Merrion Road from St Vincent's Hospital through Ballsbridge as a result.
Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai are at the scene.
We're finishing on scene at Strand Rd, Sandymount following a collision, road was temporarily blocked @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/e6VSKbga5w— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 26, 2018
Online Editors