Emergency services are dealing with a collision between a motorbike and car in north Dublin this evening.

Emergency services at scene of crash between motorbike and car

The crash happened on St Margaret's Road near the recycling centre in Ballymun.

St Margaret's Road is currently closed and motorists are being advised to expect long delays in the area as there has also been an oil spill.

Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.

There has also been two collisions on the M50 northbound at the J7 Lucan and J4 Ballymun exits.

Traffic is heavy on approach as a result.

