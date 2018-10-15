Emergency Response Unit storms ship as part of EU counter-terror exercises

A team from the Garda's elite Emergency Response Unit (ERU) has taken part in the most comprehensive counter-terror exercise in decades.

The four-day exercise involved seven scenarios across three time zones to test the operational readiness of the special intervention units.

The commander of the ERU, Det Supt Alan McGovern, told the Irish Independent: "The Garda is committed to European co-operation in the fight against terrorism and the ERU has a role to play in that and can contribute to and learn from these exercises."

The ERU team was assigned to a land-sea scenario, starting in Iceland and ending in Northern Ireland. The role of the ERU was to be landed by ropes from helicopters onto a ship, which had been 'hijacked by terrorists' off the Icelandic coast and hostages taken. The ERU had to tackle the terrorists and rescue the hostages while members of other intervention units arrived in boats.

The exercise was put together under the Atlas network, a co-operation platform of 38 special intervention units of EU states and Switzerland, Norway and Iceland. Organisers are also planning joint training activities and pooling resources and, in some cases, jointly buying equipment.

Irish Independent