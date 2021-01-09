Emergency plan activated at Cork port due to major fire

A major fire broke out at the R & H Hall storage facility in Cork Port which houses animal feed. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

FIREFIGHTERS have successfully brought under control a major blaze at a grain storage depot which forced the Port of Cork to trigger its emergency response plan.

The blaze erupted at a large depot for the storage of animal grain in Ringaskiddy shortly after 8am today.

Plumes of smoke were visible over the deepwater port and up to 5km inland.

Flames were also visible above the large silo involved.

In response to the blaze, parts of the port have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Port of Cork confirmed to Independent.ie the blaze is now under control.

"We can confirm that a fire which broke out at a grain storage facility on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth this morning is now under control and there are no reports of any casualties," a spokesperson said.

"Emergency services remain on site to monitor the area. As a precaution, all ship operations in Ringaskiddy have been suspended until further notice."

It is believed the fire erupted at an R&H Hall grain storage depot.

There are no reports of any injuries and the fire is being treated as entirely accidental.

"Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire at a Grain Store in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork," said a garda spokesperson.

"Residents in Ringaskiddy are advised to keep all doors and windows closed and remain indoors."

Given the large clouds of smoke being generated by the fire, Ringaskiddy residents have been urged to stay indoors and to ensure all windows and doors are closed.

Motorists have also been urged to drive with care in the area given the risk of reduced visibility due to smoke billowing over roadways.

The AA Roadwatch issued a warning to motorists this morning.

In a social media post, the Port of Cork urged people to stay indoors.

"Locals residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed and to remain indoors."

