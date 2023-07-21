Emergency ambulance response times were below target last month amid soaring demand

Only 69pc of immediately life-threatening 999 calls were responded to within target of 19 minutes

Ambulance response times fell below the targets set out for life-threatening and other emergencies last month as the service remained under pressure, figures show.

An HSE spokesman said the National Service Plan 2023 set out key performance indicators for those 999 calls that were categorised as either immediately life-threatening – “purple” – or potentially life-threatening, classed as “red”.

These performance indicators are “set based on the expected level of rising demand compared to the level of funded capacity available to respond to that demand”.

The targets this year include 75pc of 999 “purple” calls should be met within 19 minutes. And 45pc of 999 “red” calls should be responded to within the same time target.

In June, 69pc of national ambulance “purple” calls made it in 19 minutes, against the 75pc target. The success rate for “red” calls was 44pc, compared to the 45pc target.

The spokesman said key performance targets as set out in the service plan are national aggregate targets. They are not “locality-based targets” and reflect the geographical rural challenges and diversity faced in achieving them.

Referring to the pressures in the early months of the year he said that “in every comparable health system, demand, capacity and therefore performance across the winter months of January and February in each year are affected by surges in influenza, Covid and RSV as well as severe weather events and therefore do not reflect annual performance or available capacity.”

“Annual increases in demand are more profound across these periods, as is staff absence due to illness.”

The HSE’s “ability to increase targets and associated performance for relevant 999 calls” is directly related to a programme of investment in the NAS workforce plan “which would enable the HSE to ensure that the level of available capacity to respond meets or exceeds the levels of rising demand.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has previously defended investment in the ambulance service despite criticism by Opposition parties about instances of patients left waiting which were brought to their attention. He has acknowledged there was still work to do.

“It is by no means all perfect. We and those working in our service are acutely aware that people are still waiting too long for an ambulance and that there are recruitment issues in some parts of the country,” he told the Dáíl in February.

“Some of the ambulance bases are not fit for purpose and we’re investing in rebuilding them.

“Progress is being made at pace. Response times are getting better. The workforce is expanding.”

He has said that ambulance services have been experiencing a significant increase in demand in recent years.

There was a record 389,764 emergency ambulance calls from the public in 2022 – a 6pc rise on the number received in 2021. The Government invested a record amount of more than €200m in the National Ambulance Service as part of Budget 2022.

“This represented an overall increase in NAS annual funding of approximately €30m since 2019, with a further record investment for the NAS being allocated as part of the 2023 HSE national service plan,” he has said.

“Staffing levels have increased 10pc overall from 1,933 (whole-time equivalent) in 2019 to 2,125 in 2023, with further expansion of expected in 2023.

“There has been significant progress made under the previous strategy ‘Vision 2020’ to commence the transformation of the NAS from a conventional emergency medical service to an agile and responsive mobile medical service, and to enable patients to be treated at the lowest appropriate level of acuity.”