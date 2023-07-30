Emerald Airlines pilots pause August Bank Holiday industrial action as talks to start

Fórsa trade union has temporarily suspended industrial action by pilots at Emerald Airlines.

Union officials and Emerald management are to meet on Monday morning.

The union confirmed the suspension of industrial action in correspondence issued to Emerald on Sunday evening.

Fórsa national secretary Katie Morgan said suspending the action is to allow for “meaningful engagement at tomorrow’s meeting.”

Emerald is the carrier holding the regional service franchise for Aer Lingus. The pilots are members of Fórsa and IALPA, the professional body representing pilots.

The union had accused Emerald Airlines of failing to engage with IALPA to agree a collective labour agreement for pilots up until this breakthrough.

Ms Morgan said the union hopes to reach agreement with Emerald to now negotiate a collective labour agreement covering pilots terms and conditions of employment.

Emerald Airlines operates regional flights, including the Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of Aer Lingus and UK regional routes trading as Aer Lingus Regional.

Emerald pilots had been engaged in a strict work-to-rule since June 24, which escalated last week.

Fórsa had also issued notice to Emerald Airlines of a 24-hour work stoppage which was due to take place next Friday, August 4, the start of the August Bank Holiday Weekend. That planned action is now suspended.

The stoppage was likely to disrupt flights. The union had recently stated it had arranged the action after it stated management had not agreed to requests to meet with the union to commence discussions.

The union said Aer Lingus had vowed to make union recognition a part of the terms of the regional franchise agreement before it was awarded to Emerald.