'Embassy error' strands 119 Irish troops in Syria for an extra two weeks

Military personnel have demanded an urgent investigation into the circumstances which have created a two-week delay in the return home of 119 Irish peacekeeping troops from Syria.

The peacekeepers are attached to the 57th infantry group serving with the Undof United Nations mission in Syria, and had been due to leave for home on Tuesday on the completion of their six -month tour of duty.

But a problem with diplomatic clearances for the flight was discovered on Monday morning.

It is understood that the delay was caused by an error at the Lebanese embassy in London when the UN mission in Lebanon, Unifil, was incorrectly written on a form as the intended destination of the troops, instead of Undof.

Over the next fortnight, the troops will remain operational until the arrival of the 58th infantry group.

Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe told Dáil deputies yesterday that "every effort possible" was being made across the defence organisation, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Irish embassy in Cairo to ensure the secure return of the troops.

Mr Kehoe said that the peacekeepers would each receive a €1,000 ex-gratia payment in recognition of the disruption caused to them and their families. He also said that allowances due to personnel while serving overseas would continue to be paid.

According to Mr Kehoe, the rotation of the Irish contingents is now planned to take place on Monday, October 15, with those returning home re-united with their families the following day.

However, military personnel representatives said the delay should have been prevented by earlier intervention.

Mark Keane, the president of Pdforra, the representative association for soldiers, sailors and air crew, called on Mr Kehoe to explain how the error had occurred and had not been spotted earlier.

General secretary Ger Guinan described the delay as "devastating" for the troops. "I have been overseas on four missions and the last week before you return home is an anxious one. You are high on adrenalin because you know you are going home. It is going to be extremely difficult for those troops to get back into mission mode for the next two weeks," Mr Guinan said.

Meanwhile, a military investigation is being held into the sending of a directive which would have drastically altered the working conditions of personnel in the Naval Service. The directive said the 72-hour notice given to personnel being called out to crew a ship was being scrapped because of staff shortages.

The directive was circulated to officers yesterday afternoon. However, within an hour, the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, said there was no change in policy.

Irish Independent