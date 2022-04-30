| 7.9°C Dublin

Elon Musk’s Twitter: Does social media now inflict more pain than pleasure on its users?

After a more than a decade on the app, John Meagher wonders whether the mob mentality it encourages is worth all of the trouble it generates. And he talks to experts about the online tendency of people to ‘compare and despair’

Takeover: Elon Musk, has just bought Twitter Expand
Forensic psychologist Maureen Griffin Expand
Stylish life: Kim Kardashian&rsquo;s online presence is carefully curated Expand
Disinformation expert David Robert Grimes Expand
Warnings on social media&rsquo;s grip: Professor of Psychiatry Brendan Kelly Expand

Stylish life: Kim Kardashian&rsquo;s online presence is carefully curated

Warnings on social media&rsquo;s grip: Professor of Psychiatry Brendan Kelly

John Meagher

It was a notification from Twitter that gave me pause for thought. I was being congratulated on my 11th anniversary on the platform. Eleven years is a long time in the life of the still young social media world but rather than giving me any feeling of pleasure, the notice encouraged me instead to calculate just how much of my late 30s and early to mid 40s I had whiled away — wasted, even — on the app featuring the little blue bird.

It was early in 2011 when I finally caved in and joined the platform which, then, was still in its infancy. It was less than five years old and had yet to reach a critical mass. I had tired of variations of “I can’t believe you aren’t on Twitter” that were trotted out by acquaintances with increasing regularity.

