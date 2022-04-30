Elon Musk’s Twitter: Does social media now inflict more pain than pleasure on its users?

It was a notification from Twitter that gave me pause for thought. I was being congratulated on my 11th anniversary on the platform. Eleven years is a long time in the life of the still young social media world but rather than giving me any feeling of pleasure, the notice encouraged me instead to calculate just how much of my late 30s and early to mid 40s I had whiled away — wasted, even — on the app featuring the little blue bird.

It was early in 2011 when I finally caved in and joined the platform which, then, was still in its infancy. It was less than five years old and had yet to reach a critical mass. I had tired of variations of “I can’t believe you aren’t on Twitter” that were trotted out by acquaintances with increasing regularity.

It seemed as though everyone was on it although, of course, that wasn’t the case — 11 years on, it still isn’t. It’s in the ha’penny place compared to Facebook, for instance. But as a journalist, it felt perverse to be holding out. I had managed to completely avoid Mark Zuckerberg’s creation, but Twitter’s pull would prove far greater.

At first I enjoyed it. It seemed a friendlier place then with its ‘Follow Fridays’ and ‘Tweet-ups’ but, as the years wore on it, it became an increasingly angry forum where the emptiest vessels make the loudest racket.

It’s not that I can’t abide Twitter: I’ve ‘met’ some great people on it; it can provide a brilliant snapshot of what’s happening in the world, near and far; and, it can be a superb forum to make contacts and to get an answer to the most arcane bit of information that a Google search can’t reveal.

But it’s long been something that causes me more irritation than pleasure. I’ve been lucky in that I haven’t been piled on — unlike several women I know — and very few things have been said to me or about me that caused distress. Instead, it’s the relentless boasting and self-importance of many of those I follow and the virtue signalling of people I know to hold very different views in private that make it a tiresome and insincere forum.

I’m far from the only one who feels that way and a straw poll of friends and colleagues suggests that most send far fewer tweets than they once did, but they continue to scroll multiple times a day. Several say they would quit it — and other platforms — but feel their work and careers necessitate a continued presence.

With Tesla billionaire Elon Musk set to buy Twitter — for $43bn — the social media world is likely to experience dramatic change. The South Africa-born entrepreneur has successfully disrupted several industries, and this is likely to be no different.

Many will question if Twitter can become a more harmonious place under the ownership of a figure as divisive as Musk. The New York Times described him this week as “a man who uses the platform to slime his critics, body-shame people, defy securities laws and relentlessly hawk cryptocurrencies.”

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne has little confidence that the platform can change its ways under Musk. He has long called for greater accountability of the social media giants and believes that their willingness to allow people to use the fora anonymously suggests they have little concern for the public good. He argues that it has long been time to introduce ID for social media users and for the likes of Twitter to be held to account for its users’ behaviour.

“In the future,” he says, “we may see a move towards blockchain-enabled digital intermediaries — without having to put your name out there — but if you post something that’s clearly defamatory, there should be consequences.

“Social media companies have shirked responsibility — they are driven by profits. When Facebook and Twitter appeared before the Oireachtas [Media] Committee, I asked them to quantify the scale of online harm and they weren’t able to do that despite being some of the most technically advanced organisations in human history. When you read an important book like An Ugly Truth [by New York Times journalists Sheeran Frenkel and Cecilia Kang], it’s so revealing. These companies know the extent of the problem.”

As with most public figures, Byrne has had to contend with vicious online abuse. “If I wasn’t in politics, I don’t think I’d be on Twitter, whatever about the other platforms... there’s no doubt that it’s become an increasingly hostile place.” It is a sentiment echoed by science writer and disinformation expert David Robert Grimes. “If I didn’t need it for work, I’d get rid of it,” he says. “I tweet far less frequently than I did and some time ago I took a conscious decision to step back from it a bit more. I don’t scroll for fun now, and I set a timer when I’m using it.”

Grimes, author of The Irrational Ape: Why We Fall for Disinformation, Conspiracy Theory and Propaganda, says social media can be a great force for good, but it has badly lost its way. “Social media has a lot of promise, but it has become weaponised and, unfortunately, it highlights the worst in people. We lack the necessary critical thinking skills to navigate it. Fundamentally it’s not going to change.”

He says Covid-related disinformation spread like wildfire on Twitter and Facebook and even well-intentioned mistruths can be amplified and extensively shared. This week, he was at the centre of it, having highlighted contentious dietary advice to counter cancer which was proffered by plant-based entrepreneurs, David and Stephen Flynn, the brothers behind the Happy Pear restaurant and food business. The siblings later deleted the Instagram post in question and announced that they were “really sorry for upsetting anyone”.

“Social media companies mine us for our interests and information,” he says, “but they don’t seem to be concerned about our wellbeing or whether something is factually true or not.”

Grimes believes we need to reassess how we engage with social media platforms and the information that is presented as fact. “There’s no shortcut to becoming better at identifying disinformation,” he says. “Critical thinking skills are absolutely essential. Short term, we can recognise some simple heuristics. If something makes us angry or upset or disgusted, it’s often orchestrated to make us think that way.”

Forensic psychologist Maureen Griffin, who specialises in children’s relationship with the internet and social media, says the platforms become fundamental to many of our lives almost by stealth. And, she believes, the pandemic has exacerbated a dependency in some.

“Covid has undoubtedly changed how we are all interacting with our devices,” she says. “When I talk to students now, some of them say that the pandemic highlighted just how much they were using their phones, and social media. For some, they got an understanding of what’s really important, and they deleted the apps — but that tends to only happen if there is a whole family approach.

“For others, they’re using them more than ever and for lots of kids, the smartphone has replaced the telly. Phones have become their comfort. Apps like Snapchat and TikTok are hugely important to them — right down to third class in primary school, although teachers tell me that some of the users are even younger than that — and many of them would be horrified of the thought of not having their smart device with them at bedtime or when they’re waiting to meet someone.” A new survey undertaken by Laya Healthcare indicates that a large minority of children between nine and 18 are on social media. A total of 52pc of parents who answered the Laya Super Troopers poll say they do not allow their child to use the apps, and of those who do, 15pc say their child spends two hours on them each weekday.

While Maureen Griffin says such revelations are concerning, she believes adults can often experience the same concerns that children have, such as FOMO — fear of missing out.

“Some people are able to take the good bits from social media and ignore the rest, but others can’t do that and fall into the ‘compare and despair’ trap. We can look at friends’ and strangers’ lives online and despair that our lives don’t match up, and that’s especially the case with young adults. We have to remind ourselves that what we’re seeing online is the highlights reel of someone else’s life.”

Griffin is not on the social media platforms. “There is shock when I say I’m not on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter but I don’t miss them. I had a lovely boy in a school the other day and he said to me, ‘From a business perspective, would it not make sense for you to be on social media?’ And I was able to say to him that I’m not on them but his school was still able to find me. I feel I don’t have time and I’m able to stay in contact with my family and friends through other means. I don’t get enjoyment from these apps. I appreciate that some do, but I’m old-school — I pick up to the phone when I want to contact someone.”

Brendan Kelly, Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin, and author of a new book, In Search of Madness, has also eschewed the pull of social media. “I’m a slow adopter when it comes to technology and initially that’s what kept me away, but then as time went on, I realised I didn’t particularly want to,” he says “Maybe it’s something to do with my job, but it never fails to impress me how important personal human contact is — it’s the essence of my job — and the impersonal aspect of social media doesn’t appeal. I’m lucky, too, that I’ve never had pressure from work to be on the platforms.”

But Kelly has given considerable thought to social media’s grip. Why has the phenomenon become so entrenched? “From a psychological perspective, humans have always loved gossip — that Valley of the Squinting Windows aspect — the idea of all kinds of people talking about each other. Social media lets us do that quicker and on a much bigger scale than ever before. It taps into that desire for social information.”

Kelly says much of the misery that the likes of Instagram can heap on us stems from a long-standing psychological idea known as Social Comparison Theory. “This is where we function to a large degree by comparing ourselves to other people and social media allows us to do this more swiftly and more broadly than ever before.

“I can look at social media now and, very quickly, find some pictures of, let’s say, Kim Kardashian and I can compare myself to Kim Kardashian immediately and vividly. My logical brain will dismiss this comparison immediately because I am a balding, middle-aged Irish man and she is a glamorous, social media celebrity with a team of stylists and fashion consultants who curate every single photograph. But the emotional damage is already done. I already feel inferior before my logical brain dismisses the comparison and that emotional response stays with me even though the comparison is completely ludicrous.”

Communications consultant and political analyst Johnny Fallon says social media has forever changed politics and public discourse. “There’s an attractiveness to it. The immediacy of it appeals and you can bypass all the people who want to sanitise your message. Donald Trump, clearly, was a master of that in many ways.

“But there’s a price for being able to engage directly. Virtually every politician will get very angry responses and you now have to have an especially thick skin.”

Fallon, Strategy Director at Carr Communications, says Twitter tends to be the platform where the most heated discourse takes place — with much of the more high profile spats ending up as news in traditional media outlets. He dislikes the echo chamber aspect of social media and believes the culture of pile-ons and orchestrated cancellations have made many think twice before they tweet. Recently, he had his own experience of how unpleasant it can be to earn the wrath of a large volume of users, having made a playful joke about an alarm clock and his wife’s insomnia.

“Initially,” he says, “most of the people came back with funny responses, because they know me, or follow me, and have a sense of me, but then when it kind of went viral and got picked up by people in the UK and America and they saw the tweet in isolation, and out of context, and I was getting hundreds of tweets a minute. Many of them were threatening all kinds of abuse to me and others were demanding that I be sacked from my job... It was very stressful.” As a result, Johnny Fallon thinks long and hard about the wording of his tweets lest anyone take them up incorrectly.

It is something I have started to do myself. Back to that unsolicited Twitter notification and my anniversary on the platform. It offered me the chance to share the great news with my followers, but I declined. I was just about to close the app and put my phone away when I saw that there was a fresh outrage that was exercising the hive mind. I went back to scrolling.