Ellen Coyne: Review of abortion roll-out reveals conflicts, tensions and difficulties
Ellen Coyne
In April last year, without too much fuss or fanfare, Sligo University Hospital started providing abortion services.
Latest Irish News
Republican denies fleeing Belfast home following death of Freddie Scappaticci after claims he was also informer
Prison overcrowding putting pressure on inmates and prison staff – officers hear
Mater nurse Jincy Jerry on global award shortlist for work on Covid infection prevention
Cancer screening service set to resume checks every two years by the end of 2023
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs will have free vote on abortion legislation
Waiting times to see consultants may be made public to cut delays
Firms profiting from Ireland’s green image must pay farmers to maintain it, says Eamon Ryan
UCC scientists trace 400-year history of lager brewing back to thirsty Bavarian duke
€500 rent tax credit is not a magic bullet as some tenants are left out
Dazzling sunshine, style and shocks – but that’s Gold Cup day at Punchestown
Top Stories
Tanya Sweeney: Let’s cool it on praising celebrities and their ‘brave, body positive’ pictures
Dazzling sunshine, style and shocks – but that’s Gold Cup day at Punchestown
Solicitor who owes €6.9m to trucking family behind Nolan Transport seeks a deal to write off debts
Leading energy company to give €8.6m back to 247,000 customers
Latest NewsMore
British nationals evacuated from Sudan reunited with relatives at Stansted
Pep Guardiola says Man City’s win over Arsenal was ‘not decisive but important’
Ride the "Coronation Carriage" with Uber
James Corden to host final episode of The Late Late Show
Irish weather: Spot flooding in parts today with ‘mixed conditions’ forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend
Kerry Group records positive start to 2023 as consumer demand remains resilient
Sudanese doctor living here fears for family as political violence rages on
Rapper MoneySign Suede dies after being stabbed in prison
Republican denies fleeing Belfast home following death of Freddie Scappaticci after claims he was also informer
Football rumours: United look to trigger Dominik Livakovic’s £8.9million clause