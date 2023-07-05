Ellen Coyne: Not even the Grinch would have predicted Toy Show The Musical would blow €2.2m

Home > Irish News Ellen Coyne: Not even the Grinch would have predicted Toy Show The Musical would blow €2.2mRTÉ's Toy Show The Musical was a commercial disaster at the box office during its run last ChristmasEllen CoyneToday at 15:48Someone in the RTÉ C-suite is getting a bag of coal this Christmas. Latest Irish News‘Have ya any answers?’ – Joe Duffy criticises RTÉ’s almost €5,000 flip-flop spendLIVE | Ryan Tubridy did not refuse to take a pay cut, disagreement was over level of cut, TDs told Community rallies to support heartbroken family of teen who died in M8 motorway crashEllen Coyne: Not even the Grinch would have predicted Toy Show The Musical would blow €2.2mRare native Irish plants will become extinct as climate change alters habitatsWoman says men ‘destroyed her life’ after intruder broke into her homeThird person dies in sea off Cork in just 10 daysLATEST | New RTÉ bombshells: Ryan Tubridy offers to meet TDs; Toy Show Musical investigated; Dee Forbes promised Tubridy no new pay cutsToy Show Musical which lost €2.2m at box office dubbed 'musical flop' by TD Holly CairnsMan who murdered wife in car fire horror jailed for at least 18 yearsShow more Top StoriesGAAMartin Breheny: Welcome to handpassing hell – 54 in three minutes underline football’s entertainment deficitHealthy EatingCould bodybuilding supplement creatine combat the effects of ageing on mind and body?Irish News‘Have ya any answers?’ – Joe Duffy criticises RTÉ’s almost €5,000 flip-flop spendIrish NewsCommunity rallies to support heartbroken family of teen who died in M8 motorway crash Latest NewsMoreVideosRTE staff member had car on loan for five years and only gave it back yesterday17:08International SoccerIreland v France: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know17:00SoccerLatest | Luis Enrique named as new Paris St Germain boss after sacking of Christophe Galtier16:59World NewsExiled Wagner boss Prigozhin flies into Russia to collect weapons seized after coup16:58Irish News‘Have ya any answers?’ – Joe Duffy criticises RTÉ’s almost €5,000 flip-flop spend16:51Irish NewsLIVE | Ryan Tubridy did not refuse to take a pay cut, disagreement was over level of cut, TDs told 16:51NewsLaw to boost soil health back on EU agenda16:51MusicSean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s row with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details16:50Golf‘People need to be accountable for their actions’ – Ian Poulter believes changes must be made for golf’s merger to succeed16:47VideosOverwhelming majority of RTÉ employees have nothing to apologise for, current board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh tells Media Committee16:40