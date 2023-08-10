Elizabeth Ndudi’s mother beams with pride following historic European Championship gold

Elizabeth Ndudi poses with the Irish flag after winning women's long jump gold at the European U-20 Championships in Jerusalem. Photo: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics.

Elizabeth Ndudi has been dreaming of the Olympics since she was an eight-year-old running around at school in Dublin.

Her mother, Avril Goossen, can’t recall many of her daughter’s dreams, but the one about Olympic glory stuck with her.

“She said, ‘Mom, I dreamt I was at the Olympics’. She was a child in her dream and she was competing against adults, and she won.”

The pride Ms Goossen feels in her daughter is palpable in her voice. She was speaking just hours after 18-year-old Ndudi won the women’s long jump gold for Ireland at the European Under-20 Championships in Jerusalem today.

It was a first gold medal in a field event for an Irish athlete in the 53-year history of the Under-20 Championships.

Elizabeth Ndudi creates history to win long jump gold for Ireland

Goossen was glued to her phone all morning, making sure to be a part of what proved to be a history-making performance.

“I got up in the morning, got on my phone to check the live feed and saw Elizabeth jumping while I was getting ready, eating my breakfast and preparing for work,” said the mother.

“Then I saw her third jump just before I left home and I had tears in my eyes,” she said.

Ms Goossen said she didn’t need a coffee – the tension of the event was enough of an adrenaline rush on its own. It was a nail-biter, with just 6cm separating the top four in the end.

“She absolutely surpassed herself. On the second jump she broke her own personal best, and then on the third jump again,” she said.

“I’m getting so many messages from our club, people in France, family, from people we haven’t seen in ages. It’s just phenomenal.”

Ndudi was a member of the Dundrum South Dublin (DSD) Athletics Club before moving to Nantes in France with her family at age 11, where they have been living ever since

Her talent was first spotted at primary school sports days in St Attracta’s, Ballinteer, by none other than her own mother.

“At school they did some races and she was just really fast. We’d play in Marlay Park or somewhere and we’d race each other. Already when she was younger she was fast off the blocks.”

Though Ms Goossen helped nurture her daughter’s talent by signing her up with DSD, she said the part she played was just one role in a larger picture.

She said: “It’s probably normal for a parent not to take any credit, but it’s not just me as a parent. It’s also the coaches who have put in a lot of time and effort and support.

“They’re often in the shadows, but I think it’s really those people who put in the time that also helps young talents like Elizabeth to grow and mature.”

It’s perhaps no surprise that Ndudi has reached this point. Her discipline is remarkable and has been from a young age.

“She wakes up early to meditate, journals in the morning and has a vision board. She’s just that kind of person that goes and chases her goals in life,” said her mother.

“I remember Elizabeth telling me when I was running once, ‘I’m not feeling motivated today’. Elizabeth said, ‘Mom, it’s not about motivation, its about discipline.’ She was 16, that just shows the mindset she had.

“She was already an athlete from a young age and she had the mentality that went with it.”

European gold only adds to what is an immensely exciting time for Ndudi. She’s just days away from embarking on her US collegiate journey at the University of Illinois, a school with a reputation for coaching elite long jumpers.

Ms Goossen said the move still hadn’t fully sunk in yet for either of them.

“Of course I’m going to miss her terribly. But I’m very excited for her because that’s her wanting to make the most of her dream and making sure she can do athletics at a high level while also studying.”

On the prospect of Ndudi’s childhood Olympic dream being fulfilled by qualifying for Paris 2024, Ms Goossen said hopes were now high.

“If she’s focused, if she can train, why not? Anything’s possible.”