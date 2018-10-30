A total of 11 people were injured in a number of separate road incidents over the Bank Holiday weekend, including a young man who remains in a critical condition after he was struck by a truck.

Eleven injured in weekend road incidents - including two gardaí in overturned car

In Dublin, two gardaí were injured after the patrol car they were travelling in overturned.

The male and female officers were treated for minor injuries following the accident on the Pigeon House Road in Ringsend, Dublin.

The incident happened at around 5pm yesterday when the officers were on a call-out.

There were no other vehicles involved and the two gardaí were taken to St Vincent's Hospital. Gardaí in Irishtown are investigating the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, two men were being treated in hospital following separate road incidents.

An elderly man was in serious condition last night after the car he was driving smashed into a stone wall at Kilcurrish, around 6km from Ennis, Co Clare.

The alarm was raised at around 10.40am yesterday when emergency services were alerted to the incident on a country road just off the main Ennis to Corofin R476 route.

Two units of the fire brigade from Ennis, ambulance paramedics and gardaí responded to the incident.

On arrival, emergency crews found a man, believed to be in his 70s, seriously injured in a Toyota car.

The man was assessed and treated at the scene before being brought to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

It's believed that part of the investigation will focus on whether the man suffered a medical episode before his car smashed into the wall.

Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the cause of the crash and have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Ennis station on 065 68 48100.

The crash followed an incident in which a 20-year-old man was hit by a minibus at Tully, Co Galway.

The incident occurred at around 11.05pm on Sunday and the man was seriously injured and brought to University College Hospital Galway by ambulance for treatment.

Meanwhile, gardaí are still trying to track down the driver of a car involved in an early morning hit-and-run that left three people hospitalised in Ardee, Co Louth.

An investigation is under way after the car mounted a pavement outside a pub, before hitting the victims.

However, despite causing serious injury to the pedestrians, the driver then sped off.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man was critically injured in a road incident.

The collision occurred shortly after 2.45am between junction 7 and junction 6 on the M6 near Moate.

A truck collided with the 26-year-old pedestrian who was taken to Tullamore General Hospital in a critical condition.

It is understood that the driver of the truck (44) was uninjured.

And in Galway, three men were injured when a car and 4x4 collided on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the Salthill to Spiddal road and three occupants were taken to UCHG for treatment.

It is understood that one of the passengers (27) from one of the cars was in a serious condition at the time.

The two drivers, aged 67 and 45, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

