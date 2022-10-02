Electricity fault leaves 11,000 homes and businesses without power in counties Clare and Limerick

Around 11,000 homes and businesses have been plunged into darkness this evening due to an electrical fault affecting south-east county Clare and pockets of Limerick county and city.

A fault of unknown origin left 9,542 customers without power in the Ardnacrusha area of Co Clare at around 7.45pm this evening.

Crews are hoping to restore power in the area around now, according to an ESB spokesman.

However several thousand more customers in Co Limerick and north Limerick city in pockets of around 300 are also without power this evening and the estimated time to restore electricity will be around 11pm or 11.30pm tonight, he said.

“Crews are mobilised and looking at what is causing the fault,” he told Independent.ie.

“It’s unlikely to be wind or weather-related but it happens from time to time,” he said.

"There’s nothing particularly untoward,” he added.