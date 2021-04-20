Electric Volkswagen crowned World Car of the Year

AN electric Volkswagen has just been crowned World Car of the Year.

The Volkswagen ID.4 SUV beat off stiff opposition to claim the award.

The winner was chosen from an initial entry list of 24 cars from all over the world. That was eventually whittled down to three: the ID.4, Toyota Yaris and the Honda e (also an electric car).

The ID.4 victory reflects the inexorable increase in the production and purchase of electric cars as world sentiment turns against fossil-fuelled vehicles.

The Volkswagen electric SUV came out on top after voting by 93 international journalists – including the Irish Independent’s Motoring Editor - from 28 countries. The votes were tabulated by KPMG.

This is the fifth World Car of the Year (WCOTY) win for Volkswagen. Previous winners were the Golf, in 2013, Up! in 2012, Polo in 2010 and the Golf Mark VI in 2009.

Voting for several other award categories were announced too. The Mercedes S-Class flagship took the World Luxury Car of the Year gong.

This is the fourth World Luxury Car win for Mercedes and the second time that the S-Class has won the title in the awards’ 17-year-history.

The Porsche 911 Turbo was chosen as the World Performance Car of the year – the seventh time Porsche has taken this particular gong.

The charming little Honda e was voted World Urban Car of the Year. It was chosen from an initial entry list of seven, then a shortlist of three finalists; the Honda Jazz/Fit and the Toyota Yaris being the other two.

And whoever would have thought that a Land Rover carrying the Defender name – one steeped in tradition of rugged looks and no-nonsense nature - would win the World Car Design of the Year? Well that is exactly what the radical new version has just done. This is the sixth World Car Design of the Year win for Jaguar Land Rover.

Now in their 17th year, the annual World Car Awards are the number one awards programme in the world for the eighth consecutive year based on Cision Insight's 2020 media report.

And the beat goes on – the 2022 awards season will officially begin at the New York International Auto Show on August 19 next.

