Electric vehicles are on the rise — have you bought your last petrol or diesel car?

Over the next decade, production of fossil fuel cars will become increasingly unviable, but price and supply issues continue to hinder the alternatives

Challenges: Cheaper Chinese EVs are coming into the market but prices generally are not falling here. Photo by Hu Xiaofei/VCG via Getty Images

Duel fuel: Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in less than 12 years but fully electric cars only make up 12pc of sales in Europe at present

You don’t have to be a psychic to predict that the internal combustion engine is nearing the end of the road. After years of negotiations, in February the European Parliament signed the death sentence for fossil-fuelled cars. When midnight strikes on New Year’s Eve 2034, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned across Europe.

Many car makers, including Volvo, Opel and Jaguar, plan to sell only electric vehicles by the end of the decade. Some, like Audi, will introduce only all-electric models globally from 2026 onwards. Volkswagen predicts that at least 80pc of its total sales in Europe by 2030 will be electric.

Given that 2035 is more than a decade away, you might think that there will be a plentiful supply of combustion-powered cars in the coming years, so buying one will hardly be a challenge. For those sceptical about the idea that they may have already bought their last new petrol or diesel car, the answer is not that straightforward.

There is no underestimating the importance of the EU-agreed deal requiring new cars and vans to be zero-emission from 2035. But there are huge challenges. The European Commission aims to have 30 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2030 but currently only 12pc of new cars sold are fully electric. For sales to increase significantly, prices need to come down, particularly as the cost of living and fears of recession could reduce demand.

Meanwhile, charging infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with sales. It is estimated that three million public chargers will be needed by 2030 but, according to Bloomberg, in 2022 there were just 445,000 public charging points across Europe.

While the automotive industry is investing heavily in manufacturing large numbers of cars to meet demand, supply chain disruption, raw material shortages and higher costs are creating challenges.

About 16pc of new cars sold last month in Ireland were electric and there are about 74,000 electric cars on our roads. The Government is reducing the grant on EVs by €1,500 from July 1. The cut is a reallocation of funds to allow for vital investment in the public charging infrastructure, but it is a decision that has also been taken on the basis that, as the purchase price of EVs falls, so too should government subsidies.

However, there is little evidence of electric car prices coming down. Cheaper, made-in-China EVs are coming into the market but prices generally are not falling and the continuing increase in the price of lithium, a key element in batteries, is likely to have an impact on prices. There is also the possibility that if China is bringing in too many cars, the EU will introduce tariff barriers under pressure from European car makers.

But how will the availability of new petrol and diesel cars be affected? The real death knell for the end of the combustion engine is not the 2035 ban but rather the proposed introduction in two years of the Euro 7 emission standards by the European Union.

From July 1, 2025 car makers must reduce the amount of nitrous oxides that diesel engines can emit by about a quarter. Nitrous oxides can cause breathing problems and can damage the respiratory tract.

There will be limits on particulate emissions from brakes and tyres that will also apply to electric vehicles. Complying with tougher new legislation is going to accelerate the move to electric but it will also put increased costs on the production of petrol and diesel cars. The business case to continue selling petrol and diesel cars will become increasingly less viable.

Many car manufacturers are reducing the number of models on sale, in particular low-end ones. Ford announced last year that the long-running Fiesta was being axed as the company focused on a new range of electric cars. The Galaxy, S-MAX and Focus are also to be discontinued. Mercedes-Benz has similar plans to streamline and, over the next few years, more popular models will disappear from showrooms.

There are Government plans for 845,000 electric cars and 100pc of all new car sales to be electric from 2030. The targets were set before Brexit, Covid, the war in Ukraine and when a 2030 Irish ban of new petrol and diesel cars was thought to be possible.

Numerous obstacles presented by global supply chain issues, used car supply scarcity, Brexit disruptions and rising motoring costs, along with a later-than-planned ban, will make it hard to achieve these ambitions.

It is not only decisions taken in Brussels or Leinster House that will affect our new car market. If the UK presses ahead with plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, including hybrids, this would severely limit the supply of cars coming into Ireland. Right-hand drive production would not be viable in all cases for such a small market as Ireland. It would, in all likelihood, mean a de facto ban for us too.

Challenges: Cheaper Chinese EVs are coming into the market but prices generally are not falling here. Photo by Hu Xiaofei/VCG via Getty Images

The days of fossil-fuelled cars are numbered but are electric cars the only solution for a zero-carbon vehicle? Given the increasing shortages of key components for batteries, including lithium, nickel and cobalt, should hydrogen cars and e-fuels be part of the solution?

In Europe, there are only a handful of hydrogen cars for sale and about 228 refuelling stations. Asia, by contrast, is betting on hydrogen. The Japanese government plans to have 800,000 hydrogen vehicles on the roads by 2030, while China has set an ambitious target of one million by 2035. These early movers are likely to bring down costs, increase volume and develop the necessary supply chain.

But carmakers are divided. With the exception of Toyota and Hyundai, few are investing in hydrogen. Mercedes and Audi have all but shelved plans to bring hydrogen fuel-cell cars to market. But BMW sees a role for hydrogen-powered cars alongside battery-electric ones, particularly for drivers without access to charging, who regularly tow, those in colder climates and long-distance travellers.

The advantages of hydrogen are clear: filling up takes only three to four minutes and the range offered is on par with petrol or diesel cars. But the lack of infrastructure and the cost of developing one is a major drawback.

There are also challenges around transporting the fuel and the fact that you need a lot more energy to make a hydrogen car move than a battery-electric one. Many argue that hydrogen is best suited to heavy vehicles and battery electric to passenger cars.

And what about synthetic e-fuels? At the last minute, a deal was stuck between Brussels and Berlin to allow the sale of cars running on synthetic e-fuels to continue after the 2035 ban. The EU has yet to outline exactly how the exemption will work.

Synthetic e-fuels are created from renewable energy sources or other carbon-neutral resources and are designed to provide a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

In theory, they sound like an ideal alternative because they can be used in existing petrol and diesel engines but the biggest issue in their widespread adoption is the cost. Currently, it is much more expensive to produce synthetic e-fuel than it is to produce petrol or diesel and it is not yet produced at scale.

Manufacturing e-fuels is not only very expensive but is also incredibly energy-intensive. A study published in the Nature Climate Change journal suggested that using e-fuels in an petrol or diesel car requires about five times more renewable electricity than a battery-electric vehicle. Critics argue that e-fuels are only suitable for sectors such as shipping and aviation that are particularly challenging to decarbonise.

The transport sector must reduce its emissions by 50pc by 2030. To achieve this we must all drive less, so walking, cycling or taking public transport for some of those trips will make a real difference.

But the demand for cars will not disappear overnight. The Netherlands has world-leading public transport and high-quality bicycle infrastructure with free bicycle parking facilities, separate cycling paths, express cycle lanes, bicycles paid for by employers and good legal protection for cyclists — yet it also has more cars per capita than France, Sweden, Ireland and the UK and expects car ownership to continue to rise.

So why, when people have the opportunity to safely cycle or use good public transport, do they still choose a car? The reason is simple: people are making longer and longer journeys. Similarly, here, decades of bad policy and poor planning in our cities and towns have increased car dependency — and this is unlikely to change any time soon.

There will be no single solution to decarbonising transport but one thing is sure: the move away from fossil-fuelled cars will follow the same pathway as all transitions do. Once a better solution is provided, investment in the old system ceases and the decline begins.

So to answer the burning question, have you bought your last new petrol or diesel car? If you have bought a new car recently or plan to do so this year, given most people will keep a car for a minimum of three to four years, there is a very good chance that when you go to replace it, the model you are currently driving will simply not be available. And the chances are that yes, you probably have bought your last new petrol or diesel car.